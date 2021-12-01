Science!

Looking over the lesson plans from last year, I noticed the previous teacher had made this week “Brown Week”. After a bunch of turkeys before Thanksgiving, we were all done with brown. So, I made this week “Science Week” and looked up some Toddler appropriate experiments. We started with a spinning top on Monday, and moved along to surface tension with water and coins today. Ok - I’m well aware that these cherubs cannot fathom the rules of surface tension. But, they were all intrigued and LOVED squeezing the water droppers (fine motor skills!) The best was when the class was waiting with bated breath to see how many drops it would take me to spill over from the penny onto the table and T-man took a ball and rolled it right over the coin. Splash! Hilarious. These kids - they are so wonderful and brilliant and complex. In other news, my car turned a year old today. Drove over 10000 miles on maybe five tanks of gas? Yeehah!