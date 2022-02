This Ol’ House

One of our COVID projects was to finally hang this seed-encrusted bird house that I got from the market at Enchant. The seed is baked with jalapeño, which deters the squirrels but had no affect on the birds. I am glad to see that it is popular with the local birdies. This wren and dark eyed junco are enjoying some seed. I love that my kiddos love watching and identifying the birds. Such fun.