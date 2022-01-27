Previous
Native American Studies
Native American Studies

My wee lass has been putting this project off for a few days. It seems daunting at first, but once she realized that she could be as creative as she wanted, the project took off. She had to create a poster that compared the three tribes of native Americans she learned about in class. The teacher was a fan. So much of my little girl’s life is convincing her of the value of experiences. She has such strong feelings about things she knows nothing about. It’s hard for me to navigate those waters because I am nothing like that. I’m glad she worked through her trepidation of this project to create something so worthwhile.
27th January 2022

Christina

