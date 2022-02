Back to School

After a ten day quarantine, my babies are finally back to school. My boy’s new bike is the green one and it was a joy to see his bike at school while taking my walk. The Bean loved the snow while walking home from school. They are so excited to be back in the world again. In the end, the quarantine wasn’t so bad. I appreciated our family time. But it definitely cemented the fact that home schooling is not for me.