Chilean Sea Bass

I do not usually advertise my dinners online. But tonight was an oddity - in a good way. I admit that since starting my job, home cooked meals are an uncommon occurrence. I’m trying, to little avail, to plan my life ahead of time to allow for things like home cooked meals. This one was actually planned in advance - and it was as glorious as we thought it could be. Sweet potato fries, green beans, and Chilean sea bass - grilled to perfection by the mister - were the exact nutrients we needed this evening. Here’s to more deliberate cooking.