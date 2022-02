Neighborhood Oddities

It’s not every day that one sees these particular views around the neighborhood. An Old Town Trolley parked in a neighbor’s driveway. Some sewer covers that look like Mickey Mouse. A far-too-realistic-looking porcelain cat on a bench. And a tree that apparently needs glasses. I am realizing how much I miss going on walks. Again, I am struck by my inability to achieve work-life balance with a teeny tiny little job. I am definitely working towards more body movement throughout the week.