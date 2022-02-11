Previous
Polar Bear’s Diaper by cmaferguson
Polar Bear's Diaper

Ok - the real name of the book is Polar Bear’s Underwear. But I figured it would make more sense to da babies if I said “diaper”. It seems to be working. My aide is reading the book here, and has a lot of the kids’ attentions. It’s Mr Curly’s favorite book and he has the language to ask for it. The diva in front, looking at the camera, is keenly aware of photo opportunities. It’s rather uncanny, actually, how she of always aware of when we take photos. She always looks right at us. I do love these littles. They are sweet babes and I am blessed to spend time with them.
