The Gym

It’s been years since I’ve spent the better part of a day in the gym. In old times, I’d spend the day blowing a whistle and standing on the stand. But, today, I mostly collected and organized scoresheets while helping my baby girl sew felt hearts onto a shirt. She wants to celebrate Valentine’s Day and the 100th day of school. When she gets antsy, we walk around and check out all the sporting events. Volleyball is fun, but we spied a college track meet. That was wild. The starting gun was so loud. The Bean was quite taken with pole vaulting. Maybe that’ll be in her future. It was nice to do something productive for the weekend, spend time with my girl, and hang with old friends. Good times.