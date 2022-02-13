Va Beach

No photo today as the temperature dropped significantly, I worked a solid chunk of the day, and drove for a bunch of hours. Here’s a great shot from yesterday’s walk on the beach with my girl and my buddies. The way the colors of the sky match the colors of her clothes is uncanny and unintentional. How hilarious that we found a a giant volleyball for her to climb on after spending all day facilitating a volleyball tournament. She had a fabulous time this weekend and got on quite well with my friends. My boy had a fantastic time skiing, also. It’ll be an interesting week upcoming without Daddy. It’s been awhile since he’s been gone for more than a night.