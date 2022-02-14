One Hundred Days

A weekend in the gym, sewing, produced this masterpiece. Her first idea was to sew one hundred hearts on a shirt. (That’s a lot of hearts). Some more brainstorming produced this idea - to spell out 100 in hearts. Much less sewing and much more achievable for a little Bean. I have a little guilt that we do not have an Odyssey of the Mind team for her, but this sewing project helped. My boy did his fist sewing project for OM in second grade. I never ceased to be amazed by my children and their determination and skill. She reports it was a fabulous day of valentine giving, Oreo eating, and hot chocolate drinking. Sounds like a great day to me.