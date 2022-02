God Winks

Everyday, I try to find the little reminders that God is with me. Today was easy breezy. I am fascinated with ice and the striations it makes as it forms overnight in the cold. The creek between our home and our school never disappoints in the ice formation department. But then, at a mandatory staff meeting, I noticed this gorgeous cross that I had never seen before. The two photos seemed to connect somehow. I quite enjoy the color blue and both shots are blue themed. I see You, God. I see You.