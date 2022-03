Bird Feeders

The time has come to refill the feeders. It’s so fun to watch all the interesting birds that come around. Woodpeckers, titmice, chickadees and sparrows to name a few. This is one thing they rarely complain about doing because they Love to observe the birdies. It’s especially awesome for my boy, who truly does not appreciate having icky fingers. He perseveres, though, to help feed the local fauna. They both have a heart for the animals.