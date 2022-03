Church on Friday

It’s not often I go to church on Friday. It’s also not often that a sovereign nation is aggressively invaded by a big fat demon. A local church had what amounted to a small prayer vigil and the spirit moved me to go. It was humbling and cathartic to listen to everyone’s prayers. It was also interesting to experience another church’s sanctuary. More evidence that God lives everywhere, especially inside of us. Praying for the safety of the Ukranian people.