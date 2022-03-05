Virginia Tech

Another weekend without the mister. This one includes a one three hundred mile drive (one way) out to VA Tech for a volleyball tournament. They played great today and had the bonus of a ridiculously fun time in the pool after the matches. I, on the other hand, suffered a flat tire and was happy to put the donut on to take it to a shop to get plugged. Hopefully, it will get me home so I can take it to a Costco. These events make me nostalgic for my tournament days. It feels both like yesterday and a hundred years ago. Glad my babies are having fun.