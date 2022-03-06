Trolley

We are living that tournament life. This is what checking out of a hotel after two nights looks like. Granted, this stuff belongs to six people. But it’s not nothing. Hilariously, I woke up to a flat tire AGAIN. Turns out the first place put a bad patch in it. So, off we went again to take care of the tire. Thankfully, God saw fit to allow us safe passage home. It was not easy, with twice whiny kids, rain, a Zoom meeting in the car, and the anxiety of the patched tire. But we made it. Daddy got stuck in Alaska. Hope to see him later tomorrow night.