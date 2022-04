Travel Day

Daddy planned a very special trip for us during spring break this year. The most special part is that he is here with us. We will not see very much of him for the rest of the month. It’s also nice to be at Universal Studios. My children started out the day in a tree, wearing coats and pants. We finished the day in a wave pool under a giant volcano. It was slightly chilly for such a venture, but we made it through. We are really so happy to be here as a family.