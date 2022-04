Heading Home

It is a rare day that I am in a photo with my littles. Although this day was filled with planes and automobiles, Daddy took a quick moment to snap a shot of his family - the Bean with her Grogu, the Bear with his giant jacket, and I sporting my new Potter shirt. This was, indeed, a most memorable trip. The children now want to take up residence in the Renaissance Sea World Orlando. And we are in the planning stages of the next trip. Hooray for season passes to Universal!