Growing

How? How is it possible that these giant humans are my babies? Mere moments ago, I was nursing them and carrying them in baby backpacks. Now, my boy is sliding into grumpy teenage-dom and my girl is a brick house, kicking the snot out of all sports equipment. This last week had shown me how just how much they have matured recently. I think we are officially out of the babysitter season. It’s wonderful, sad, and terrifying, all at once.