Insects

Our butterflies emerged! After a week or so of chrysalis, all five of our painted lady caterpillars attained butterfly-dom. It was a lovely experience, releasing them with the babies. They were so thrilled to watch them fly away. Just after arriving home, I rode the bike down the driveway, turned up the street, and was promptly STUNG by an angry wasp or yellow jacket. As luck would have it, I was on my way to my own doctor appt, where I was given an ice pack. Needless to say, I’m done with insects for a bit.