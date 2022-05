Softballl and Nature

I am trying my darnedest to move my body for 53 mins of exercise a day. It’s my watch goal for May. In that vein, a ten mile bike ride was in order. The river was particularly lovely today. How blessed we are to live here. And the Bean got to run out on the field before a high school softball game. She’s really starting to dig softball, me thinks. Maybe it’s because Daddy pitches to her. Or maybe she likes slamming the ball. Either way, it’s nice to see her excited about a sport.