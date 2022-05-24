Inch Worm

In my youth, we would run through the playground at recess and pick these worms off of the trees from which they dangle. My daughter had never experienced this and was positively tickled when we found this lil’ guy on a twilight walk. Some early trepidation subsided once the worm was on her hand. They are so stinking cute and slightly tickle-y. It was so nice to have dinner as a complete family this evening. It’s been so long because someone is usually at a practice or rehearsal or flying a plane. Hopefully, this is what we have to look forward to more and more after retirement.