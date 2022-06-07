Twenty Years

Twenty years ago today, on an unseasonably cold and wet day in Boston, this guy and I received our degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. A few hours later, this same guy received his commission into the Navy. Never in my wildest dreams would I have imagined that two decades later, we would be running through a water park in Orlando with our thirteen and eight year old children. These years have been filled with love, loss, excitement, and faith. I am so grateful for the life we have built together. Here’s to (at least) twenty more.