Adios, Fútbol

Soccer (finally?) ran its course today. The girls ended the season with a nice 7-1 win and the Bean had a couple of great saves in the goal. Admittedly, the girls got better, even though this season was a total soup sandwich. My girl is not the fastest human on two legs, nor does she have any desire to be, so I don’t see more soccer in her future. Not with softball, tennis and volleyball on the horizon. It was nice to get to know some of the parents and the girls, though. Hopefully, she’ll appreciate this experience as an adult.