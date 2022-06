Nature

Good Lord, do I love my morning exercise. I decided to walk today, as my bike is getting a tune up. Nature presented it to me in so many ways. The frog photo was from my buddy, but the rest I saw on my walk. The powerful ospreys, the wee arachnid, and a mama goose and her gosling were all so extraordinary. I wonder how many of them were aware of me. What an incredible gift, to be blessed by these gorgeous creatures.