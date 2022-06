La Rana

The Bean found herself a wee froggy this evening! We’re at scout camp and she found this sweet creature in the pitch black on the way back from the bathroom. The motion of the hop caught her eye. It’s already been a banner day. Last day of spy science camp, followed by awesome dinner at Seasons 52. Then, we set up our mosquito nets and passed a swim test at nearly 9p. We’ve worked hard today. Time to rest.