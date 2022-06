Scout Camp Day One

Today was not dull. This is just a smattering of the activities my girl participated in on camp day one. BB guns, water slides, archery, and trebuchet building in STEM. Not pictured was the nature hike, leather working craft, ball project, and giant snake we saw. She told me point blank that she wished camp was longer. We seem to have a scout on our hands. I am encouraged by how many girls are here. Looking forward to a big swim meet tomorrow morning before coming back to finish up camp.