Conquered

This photo represents a victory over fear. Last year, seven year old Bean had no problems back diving. Fast forward to a year later and she has had some issues with back entries. But, today, she overcame that fear and jumped in backwards and head first. In fairness, I don’t believe it is something I would do. So, she’s way more awesome than I am. We are without boys in our house until tomorrow. We’ll see how it goes.