Previous
Next
Sport Rock by cmaferguson
Photo 2119

Sport Rock

Scout camp inspired this chickadee to climb some more rock walls. So, she and some friends ventured to the local rock climbing venue today to do some climbing. I knew she’s do well, but I was not prepared for the ease with which she scaled nearly sixty feet of wall. When I showed these photos to Daddy, he was puzzled, as she had shown a tendency to a fear of heights. But, apparently that’s out the window. I will try climbing next time. Can’t wait to see both my babies traverse these walls. We are definitely missing the man cub.
28th June 2022 28th Jun 22

Christina

ace
@cmaferguson
580% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise