Sport Rock

Scout camp inspired this chickadee to climb some more rock walls. So, she and some friends ventured to the local rock climbing venue today to do some climbing. I knew she’s do well, but I was not prepared for the ease with which she scaled nearly sixty feet of wall. When I showed these photos to Daddy, he was puzzled, as she had shown a tendency to a fear of heights. But, apparently that’s out the window. I will try climbing next time. Can’t wait to see both my babies traverse these walls. We are definitely missing the man cub.