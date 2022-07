Buzzed

For weeks, my second daughter has been begging me to undercut her hair. Today, she found some clippers and off we went. An unintended result was that both G and I did the same thing. Call it a mid-life crisis…call it madness…call it whatever. We are all quite happy with the look. It also feels nice to do something different. Nice to feel alive. My boy also came back from camp. I need to spend some time with him. Missed my boy plenty.