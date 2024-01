Sun Streak

Our new house is twice the size of our old one. Because New England heats houses with oil at a criminally expensive rate, we spend a lot of time feeling chilly. And due to winter, sunshine is not at a premium. Happily, this sun streak flies down the hallway for about five minutes once a day. It definitely holds the rest of the dark hallway in sharp relief. It brings joy to my heart…and warmth to my frozen toes.