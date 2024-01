Turkeys

One of my new routines is a standing Thursday visit to see my folks. It’s so nice to be within one hundred miles of their house. We have a meal, chat, and go for a walk. It’s a lovely time that goes by far too quickly. These creatures were hanging out in the road on my way home. I learned recently that turkeys like to roost in trees in the evenings. Never would have thought. Love me some avians.