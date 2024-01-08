Previous
Snow Paradise

Here’s the new place, under a fresh blanket of pristine snow. The forecast calls for flooding rain tomorrow, so I wanted to capture this moment in time. We are so blessed to have this home. Feeling particularly grateful today.
