#FreakFrappes

I do not love hashtags. But I felt it only right to identify these monstrosities as they were identified on the menu. In hindsight, we did not need two. It was a fun experience, though, to dig into these absurd desserts. Ironically, I’ve spent the last two weeks becoming very aware of what I put in my body. But, a trip to Boston is special. And we’ll always remember these bad boys.