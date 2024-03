Top Ten

This girl. This one, right here. Top ten of all the best swimmers in her league. What? When we started this endeavor, we meant to get her exercising a couple of times a week over the winter. Then, meets started and she became a bit more interested. Then, she came in top three in the 50 free and qualified for all stars. Then, she competed in all strokes *plus* the IM and came in overall top ten. This chica has some serious grit.