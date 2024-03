Made It

These are the relieved faces of two children who followed their silly mother into a harrowing scenario. While trying to find a shorter walk back to the car, I foolishly ignored construction fences and led us entirely the wrong way. Thank God for my brilliant son who found a hole in a fence on an overpass, or we’d still be looking for the car. Climbing said overpass was dangerous and foolhardy, but we safely completed our quest for the car. Nothing but gratitude for safety and teamwork.