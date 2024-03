Ballin’

Tonight was the boy’s last night of club ball practice. Dad is away, so the Bean had to join us. As luck would have it, the 12s club team was practicing on the adjacent court and she was asked to join them. What incredible fun. I honestly never thought I’d get a photo of both my children attacking a volleyball, let alone on the same night. Yet here we are. As my prayer group friend constantly says, Blessings Abound.