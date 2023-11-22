Sign up
25 / 365
Bell Tower
Evesham Abbey’s bell tower looked beautiful in the autumn sunshine today. I love the pops of blue in this picture.
22nd November 2023
22nd Nov 23
Chrissie
@cmf
My husband and I are newly retired and while he’s playing golf I’m looking forward to making the most of my iPhone camera. I’m enjoying...
Photo Details
Tags
autumn
,
building
Lesley
ace
Lovely colours
November 23rd, 2023
Chrissie
Thanks Lesley. I appreciate your comments.
When I uploaded this picture I thought I’d enhanced the colour a bit too much, but I actually like the intense sky as it pulls out the other pops of blue in the picture.
November 23rd, 2023
