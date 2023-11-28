Previous
Sheep Field by cmf
Sheep Field

Fred loves rolling in sheep poo. He’s looking very pleased with himself, having found a lovely patch of poo that the sheep had left behind today.
No sheep were disturbed in the taking of this photo!!
Chrissie

