Winter sunshine by cmf
45 / 365

Winter sunshine

The sun popped out briefly on this gloomy day as we walked from Childswickham to Broadway. So uplifting!
12th December 2023 12th Dec 23

Chrissie

@cmf
My husband and I are newly retired and while he’s playing golf I’m looking forward to making the most of my iPhone camera. I’m enjoying...
