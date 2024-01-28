Previous
Shrek’s Place? by cmf
92 / 365

Shrek’s Place?

This quirky hedge is a permanent fixture on Broadway’s Upper High Street. We often walk past and I wonder if Shrek is at home.
28th January 2024 28th Jan 24

Chrissie

@cmf
My husband and I are newly retired and while he’s playing golf I’m looking forward to making the most of my iPhone camera. I’m enjoying...
25% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise