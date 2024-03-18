Previous
Shades of Green by cmf
141 / 365

Shades of Green

I love the sea. Every time I go to Salema beach it looks different. Today was a very green day. Beautiful.
18th March 2024 18th Mar 24

Chrissie

@cmf
My husband and I are newly retired and while he’s playing golf I’m looking forward to making the most of my iPhone camera. I’m enjoying...
