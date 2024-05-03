Sign up
Previous
187 / 365
Zippy
This little fella was a bit too quick for me and I got the tips of his antennas out of shot.
Despite this, I think he looks cute and determined as he crosses the cinder path between the fields.
3rd May 2024
3rd May 24
Chrissie
@cmf
My husband and I are newly retired and while he's playing golf I'm looking forward to making the most of my iPhone camera. I'm enjoying...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
rain
