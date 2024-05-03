Previous
Zippy by cmf
187 / 365

Zippy

This little fella was a bit too quick for me and I got the tips of his antennas out of shot.
Despite this, I think he looks cute and determined as he crosses the cinder path between the fields.
Chrissie

