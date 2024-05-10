Sign up
194 / 365
Chewing the Fat
These guys looked to be gossiping at the gate.
Broadway today.
10th May 2024
10th May 24
Chrissie
@cmf
My husband and I are newly retired and while he’s playing golf I’m looking forward to making the most of my iPhone camera. I’m enjoying...
animals
church
sheep
gate
countryside
Beverley
ace
Wonderful capture… waiting for their friends…
May 10th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely rural shot
May 10th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful capture
May 10th, 2024
