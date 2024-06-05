Previous
The Baragem, Odiáxere by cmf
The Baragem, Odiáxere

Despite a wet winter and spring, the water levels in the reservoirs in the Algarve remain below 50%.
5th June 2024 5th Jun 24

Chrissie

@cmf
