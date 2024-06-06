Previous
Whispering Wind by cmf
Whispering Wind

There’s nothing like the sound of the wind whispering through the needles of a pine treee 💕
The Baragem, Odiáxere in Portugal
Chrissie

@cmf
Thank you for all your comments and favs! I appreciate feedback and I’m increasing in confidence. My husband and I are newly retired and while...
Photo Details

