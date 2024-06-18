Previous
Sole Reflection by cmf
233 / 365

Sole Reflection

Castelejo Beach
18th June 2024 18th Jun 24

Chrissie

@cmf
Thank you for all your comments and favs! I appreciate feedback and I’m increasing in confidence. My husband and I are newly retired and while...
63% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Marvelous composition! Love the reflection!
June 18th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Very nice
June 18th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
Looks like there is hardly anyone at the beach! Good times.
June 18th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Lovely capture… beautiful
June 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise