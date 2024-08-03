Sign up
279 / 365
North Sea
Bridlington was buzzing today, but the sea was calm.
3rd August 2024
3rd Aug 24
1
1
Chrissie
@cmf
Thank you for all your comments and favs! I appreciate feedback and I’m increasing in confidence. My husband and I are newly retired and while...
280
photos
50
followers
45
following
76% complete
View this month »
273
274
275
276
277
278
279
280
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
3rd August 2024 4:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
blue
,
sea
,
beach
,
clouds
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautifully layered
August 4th, 2024
