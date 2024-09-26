Previous
A Grunge Twist by cmf
333 / 365

A Grunge Twist

It’s a wet and gloomy day here in the Algarve, so I treated our palm tree to a bit of grunge to cheer it up
26th September 2024 26th Sep 24

Chrissie

@cmf
Thank you for all your comments and favs! I appreciate feedback and I’m increasing in confidence. My husband and I are newly retired and while...
91% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise