Thirsty Fields by cmf
344 / 365

Thirsty Fields

Drawing some water from the near-empty reservoir.
Despite the threatening sky it’s very dry here in the Algarve, with water levels as low as ever.
7th October 2024

Chrissie

ace
@cmf
Thank you for all your comments and favs! I appreciate feedback and I’m increasing in confidence. My husband and I are newly retired and while...
94% complete

