Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
344 / 365
Thirsty Fields
Drawing some water from the near-empty reservoir.
Despite the threatening sky it’s very dry here in the Algarve, with water levels as low as ever.
7th October 2024
7th Oct 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chrissie
ace
@cmf
Thank you for all your comments and favs! I appreciate feedback and I’m increasing in confidence. My husband and I are newly retired and while...
344
photos
54
followers
46
following
94% complete
View this month »
337
338
339
340
341
342
343
344
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
6th October 2024 1:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
clouds
,
farm
,
countryside
,
vehicles
,
tractors
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close