Previous
348 / 365
Beachside Architecture
Stunning rocks on Figueira beach, Algarve
11th October 2024
11th Oct 24
Chrissie
@cmf
Thank you for all your comments and favs! I appreciate feedback and I'm increasing in confidence. My husband and I are newly retired and while...
341
342
343
344
345
346
347
348
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
6th October 2024 1:58pm
nature
,
sky
,
rocks
,
beach
,
clouds
,
architecture
